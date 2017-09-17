Zambia takes UNTWO top seat

Zambia has been elected Chair of the UNTWO Executive Council for the year 2019.

This was in Chengdu, China at the close of the UNTWO 22nd Session General Assembly.

And the 107th Executive Council session unanimously retained Zambia’s role as 1st Vice Chair of the Council for the year 2018 before assuming the chairship of the UNWTO governing board in 2019.

Zambia becomes the first country in the history of the UNWTO to be granted a leadership in the Executive Council for a 3-year consecutive period.

In 2015 at its 21st Session General Assembly held in Medellin Columbia, Zambia was elected into the Executive Council for a four-year period.

And minister of tourism Charles Banda described the honour as a great achievement for Zambia, saying he will ensure the country adds its voice to the development of tourism in the world.

Mr. Banda also said the decision by the 107th Executive Council meeting to retain Zambia as the 1st Vice Chair of the Council provides the country with an opportunity to have a say in the assembling of the new team at the UNWTO Secretariat.

Zambia will play a leadership role as the UNWTO embarks on reforms in the organisation as decided by the 106th Session Executive Council.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to France who is also the Permanent Representative to the UNWTO, Humphrey Chibanda is delighted with the two new leadership roles the Executive Council has given to Zambia in the UNWTO.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian embassy in France, Yande Musonda.