Zambia to host Under 20 COSAFA tournament

Zambia will host the 2017 Under 20 COSAFA Cup slated for December.

Football Association of Zambia- FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo says the decision was made during a FAZ executive Committee Meeting held in Lusaka.

Katongo says Football House has written to COSAFA to confirm exact dates of the tournament.

Zambia are the current Under 20 COSAFA youth champions. The junior Chipolopolo were crowned champions after beating South Africa in the final.

Meanwhile, Skipper Kennedy Mweene has joined the national team camp in Accra Ghana bringing the number of foreign based players in the squad to six.

Mweene and Turkey based midfielder Chisamba Lungu joined last evening and are part of the team heading for the morning workout at the Marcel Desailly Sports Complex.

Team manager Chris Chibuye confirmed the arrivals to Fazfootball.com from the team base in Accra saying that the team was awaiting the last three players to complete all the pieces.

The only remaining players to join camp are Patson Daka , Enock Mwepu and Edward Chilufya.

Mwepu and Chilufya will join camp from Accra while Daka will team up with his colleagues in Abuja on Wednesday.

Zambia plays Nigeria on Saturday in a Group B Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup match in Uyo.

The Super Eagles lead Group B on 10 points while Zambia is second on seven points with Cameroun standing third on three points.

Algeria is at the bottom on one point.