Zambia to manufacture computers

Lusaka Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe says government intends to set up a computer manufacturing plant at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone.

Mr Mwakalombe says the plant will be manufacturing tablets to ease e-learning in schools in the Country.

He also says government also plans to establish an Information and Communications Technology -ICT- plant in Chongwe.

Mr Mwakalombe was speaking when he received visiting Vice Chairman of the Sichuan Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference -CPPCC- Chen Wenhua at his office in Lusaka.

And Mr. Chen said once sister relations between Lusaka and Sichuan provinces are implemented, real estate companies from Sichuan will be encouraged to set up companies in Zambia.

Mr. Chen also said the Chinese government also intends to set up a water treatment and waste management plant.