Zambia to record more tourists

The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited says the infrastructure upgrades at the four International Airports will increase the number of tourists coming into Zambia.

Zambia Airports Corporation Limited Communications and Brand Manager Mweembe Sikaulu says over one billion US dollars has been invested in rehabilitations of the four Airports.

She says the passenger terminal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is at 65 percent progress.

Ms. Sikaulu says the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport project will be completed by October 2019.

She says infrastructural rehabilitations at Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone are done and the facility is in full operation.

She was speaking at a Cocktail party in Lusaka.