ZAMBIA TO REMAIN BLESSED-FIRST LADY

First lady Esther Lungu says Zambia will continue being a blessed nation if love and unity take centre stage.

Mrs. Lungu says Zambians must continue to love one another and unite, regardless of tribe and ethnicity.

The First Lady has also stressed that all Zambians are equal before God and must be treated as such.

She says not even the first family regards itself as superior to anyone else, as no one is above God.

Mrs. Lungu says only the love and presence of God will bring blessings upon Zambia.

She was speaking in Mulenje in Chongwe District during a special baptism service at St. Francis parish.

A total of 19 congregants were baptized, including the First Lady’s mother, AGNESS PHIRI.

Mrs. Lungu, who was elated by her mother’s baptism, thanked the church for continuing to take care of her mother.

She also expressed gratitude to the church in the area for its role during the funeral of her brother James Phiri earlier this year.

And Chongwe Parish priest, Father Christopher Banda said Zambians cannot claim to love God if they do not love one another.

Father Banda also encouraged the newly-baptized congregants to sustain their new way of life, saying baptism signifies a new chapter in one’s life.

He thanked the First Lady for remembering her roots by attending the baptism service.

Mrs. Lungu was accompanied to Chongwe by State House Permanent Secretary Christa Kalulu, her Senior Private Secretary Florence Chawelwa, other State House staff and some family members.