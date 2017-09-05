Zambia winning war on migration-Govt

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says Zambia is slowly winning the war on migration.

Mr. Kampyongo says Government through his Ministry has put in place several measures that are effectively addressing the problem of migration.

The Minster was speaking to ZNBC’s Jeff Banda in Manzini, Swaziland where he along with his counterpart from Labour Joyce Simukoko attended a regional summit organised by the International Organisation for Migration -IOM.

Mr. Kampyongo said there are a lot of issues that lead to migration but that Zambia is dealing with them.

He said Zambia is known for having had a soft heart for migrants and that is why his Ministry is doing everything possible to ensure issues of migrants are addressed.

The Minister said although it is not possible to completely get rid of migration, Zambia is doing its part to ensure the problem is dealt with.