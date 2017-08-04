ZAMBIA,CHINA SEAL DEAL

Zambia and China have signed a framework agreement for the construction of communication towers under Phase 2.

The project will cost 282 million US dollars and result in the erection and upgrading of one thousand and nine communication towers throughout the country, by Huawei Technologies.

And speaking at the event, President Edgar Lungu reaffirmed government’s commitment to attaining a knowledge-based society, in line with Vision 2030.

President Lungu said only through communication can knowledge be attained.

The President has meanwhile directed minister of Communications Brian Mushimba to ensure Zambian contractors also benefit by subcontracting them.

President Lungu however says only those who will not compromise on quality should be selected.

He says the project will create over two thousand jobs.

President Lungu also said as part of government’s investment desire, ZAMTEL will be supported to make it more competitive and be able to compete favourably with other mobile service providers on the market.

And the President has challenged ICT establishments to work with the private sector to ensure they bring down the cost of ICT equipment for the citizenry to be able to enjoy the benefits of technology.

Speaking earlier, Chinese ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming said Phase 2 of the communication tower project will add value to the investment environment in Zambia.

Ambassador Youming also challenged Huawei Technologies to ensure they do a good job and not be swayed by their past achievements of successful implementation of projects in Zambia.