Zambian companies see light

The World Trade Center Los Angeles -WTCLA and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation -LAEDC have pledged to help Zambian companies explore markets in the State of California in the US.

WTCLA International Trade Manager Michael Smith says the LAEDC is determined to provide business assistance through market research to Zambian businesses wishing to locate or expand operations in Los Angeles County.

Mr. Smith says the LAEDC stands ready to help Zambian companies build capacity to allow them tap into the U.S market in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and technology skills transfer.

He said this during a trade discussion meeting with Zambia’s Honorary Consul and Chief of Post in California Robert Sichinga at the Embassy of Zambia in Washington D.C, First Secretary Trade Charity Zulu and her Tourism counterpart Marsha Holdway in Los Angeles.

Mr. Smith further urged the Embassy of Zambia in Washington D.C to avail WTCLA with detailed specifics of projects seeking investment in various sectors to position Zambia as a choice of investment destination.

And Mr. Sichinga also called on the LAEDC to identify companies in Los Angeles that will help Zambian companies add value to most of its products to increase on exports.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Washington D.C., Cosmas Chileshe.