Zambia’s fight against early marriages noted

The Zambian Mission in New York says the United Nations (UN) has recognised Zambia’s leadership efforts in the fight against early marriages.

Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe said in New York that the leadership role Zambia has played in reducing early marriages will be part of the sessions to be discussed during the 72nd United Nations General

assembly which will open on Tuesday next week in New York.

Ambassador Kapambwe also said leaders of member states of the UN are expected to come up with lasting solutions to ending early marriages which pose a risk to the development of continents.

He said this in an interview with ZANIS ahead of the 72nd general assembly scheduled to open next week Tuesday in New York

President Edgar Lungu will be among the 1-hundred and 93 heads of state and government who will attend the 72nd general assembly.