ZAMBIA’S OUT OF IAAF

Zambia’s hopes of winning any medal at the ongoing International Association of Athletics Federations -IAAF-Championships have been shattered.

This was after 200 meters national record holder, Sydney Siame was eliminated in the semi-finals, while Kabange Mupopo could not make it in the top three bracket of the 400 meters final.

Mupopo took a distant Seventh position, with a timing of 51 point 15 seconds in a race which saw Phyllis Francis of the USA get the gold medal.

Earlier in the evening, Zambia’s other representative Sydney Siame was eliminated from the London championships after he came out fourth in the semi-final race.

Siame’s timing of 20 point 54 seconds was not good enough to earn a place in tomorrow’s final.

The tightly contested semi-final race went to Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who recorded a timing of 20.14 seconds, ahead of Japan’s Abdul Hakim Brown at 20.43 seconds and Jamaica’s Yohan Blake at 20.52 seconds.

Siame and Mupopo were the country’s only representatives at the London Championships.