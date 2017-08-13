Zambia’s tourism marketed in Turkey

The Zambian Mission in Turkey has started engaging municipalities in that country’s tourism and historical region of Cappadocia to explore possibilities of twinning them with towns in Zambia’s Northern Tourism Circuit.

The programme is aimed at enabling towns in Zambia’s Northern Tourism Circuit and other areas with potential to unlock tourism potential.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Mayor of Nevehir Atilla Segen in Cappadocia region yesterday, Chargé d’Affaires of Zambia in Turkey, Bwalya Nondo, said the Zambian Government has placed the tourism sector high on its development agenda.

Mr. Nondo, who was accompanied by First Secretary Tourism, Sydney Zulu, noted that the twinning of some towns in Zambia’s Northern Tourism Circuit with cities in Cappadocia will help Zambia massively.

And Mr Segen said the municipality of Nevehir is ready to help develop Zambia’s tourism sector.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZNBC news by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Turkey Jerry Munthali.