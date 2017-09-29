ZAMRA commended

Livingstone Acting District Commissioner James Zimba has commended the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority -ZAMRA- for adhering to government decentralization policy by opening a sub-regional office in the tourist capital.

Speaking when he graced the opening of the Office, Mr. Zimba said government is very expectant that the country will have medicines of required quality because of effective regulation at all levels.

Speaking earlier ZAMRA Board Chairperson Christina Mulundika said the board is committed to ensuring that sufficient human power and other resources are provided so that the operations of the authority are effective.

And ZAMRA Director General Bernice Mwale says the Southern Sub regional office has been set up strategically to serve the ports of entry at Victoria Falls, Kazungula and Katima Mulilo boarders as well as Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.