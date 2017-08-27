ZCID commends Govt

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue has commended Government for establishing the political parties Bill.

Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue Board Member Antonio Mwanza says the bill will strengthen and enhance democratic institutions and build capacities for political parties.

Mr. Mwanza who is also FDD deputy national secretary says political parties have unanimously resolved that article 60 of the republican constitution be amended in line with the proposed changes made to the political parties’ bill.

He said this when he announced resolutions by over 23 political parties that attended the three-day organised national Consultative Forum to make submissions to the Ministry of Justice towards the newly introduced Political Parties bill.

The forum was organised by the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue.

On 8th August 2017, Government launched the process of engaging stakeholders in the development of the draft political parties bill 2017.