Zega faces Napsa in the cup semies

Barclays Cup defending Champions ZESCO United Football Club will play NAPSA Stars in the semi-finals of the competition after the Ndola outfit beat Kitwe United by a goal to nil in the quarter finals of the country’s only club cup competition.

Fackson Kapumbu was the difference between the two teams as his shot on target was spilled into the net by Kitwe goalkeeper Arthur Ndeketya in the 64th minute of the fixture played at Nkana stadium on Wednesday.

In the 31st minute ZESCO United had a chance to take an early lead after they won a penalty but Kenya’s hitman Jackson Jesse Were skied his spot kick.

This followed a handball incident by Kitwe United captain Moses Lolozi who was immediately sent off resulting in his side playing with a man down for the rest of the match.

In the other semi-final clash will see ZANACO taking on Lusaka Dynamos.

The Barclays Cup semi-finals will be played on October 14, at Nkoloma stadium.