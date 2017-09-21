Zesco guarantees power

ZESCO Limited says it has enough water to generate power until the next rain season.

ZESCO Limited Managing Director, Victor Mundende says Kafue Gorge Power Station has been operating at full capacity since the first quarter of 2017.

Mr. Mundende also says the average generation at Kariba Power Station is now generating about 500 megawatts although the water has not yet gone to full supply level.

He explained that the Company is faced with liquidity problems due to the power crisis which was experienced and that it is currently working to resolve.

Speaking to journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mundende stated that the vision of the Company is to ensure it becomes an electricity trading hub by 2025.

He explained that ZESCO is the process of establishing interconnectors with neighbouring countries.