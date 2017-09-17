Zesco poles gutted

Over fifty Zesco poles that were stationed at Chama Day Secondary school have been burnt by unknown people in Chama district.

And Ministry of Gender Permanent secretary Felix Phiri who is in the area on a tour to hand over tillers and Tractors has described the act as unfortunate.

Dr. Phiri says the development will slow down efforts by Government to improve the welfare of people.

Chama district Commissioner Leonard Ngoma has told ZNBC news at the scene of the incident that the fire was noticed around 12:00 hours.

Mr. Ngoma says it is strange that the poles got burnt within the premises of the school.

He explained that the poles were put at the school for connecting power in Makeni compound.

Mr. Ngoma says Zesco authorities in the area have reported the matter to police.

Meanwhile, Chama council secretary Judith Mambo has appealed to Government to consider allocating a fire tender to the district.

Mrs. Mambo says the council could not put off the fire due to lack of a fire tender.