Zesco to connect more areas

ZESCO has started works for the construction of the power line from Chipata to connect Chama and Lundazi districts to the national grid.

The 24-month power project will de-link Chama and Lundazi Districts from Malawi Eskom.

ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata says the project will be complete by mid-2019.

Mr Kapata says over 700 customers will be catered for once the power Line is done.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr Kapata said new sub stations will be built at Mwase Mpangwe, Egi Chicken, Lundazi and Chama.