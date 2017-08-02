ZESCO UNITED FC CLOSES IN

Zesco United Football club has climbed to second position on the log from forth after they beat Lumwana Radiants by one goal to nil to move to 35 points with three games in hand.

This was in a week nine rescheduled fixture played this on Wednesday afternoon in Solwezi.

In Lusaka, City of Lusaka’s home losing record continued this afternoon as they were beaten three goals to one by visiting Zanaco in a rescheduled week ten fixture played at Woodlands Stadium.

The Bankers who have five games in hand have now moved to 30 points on position seven on the log.

At Edwin Emboela stadium, Buildcon Football club came from behind to defeat the Army sponsored side Green Buffaloes by two goals to one in a rescheduled week 16 fixture.

Buildcon has now moved to 29 points on position eight on the table.

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE RESCHEDULED MATCHES PLAYED TODAY (02/08/17

Lumwana Radiants 0-1 Zesco United

City of Lusaka 1-3 Zanaco

Green Buffaloes 1-2 Buildcon