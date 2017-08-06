Zesco United rules FAZ/MTN super league

Zesco United Football club has taken over the command of the FAZ/MTN Super League table, in what is seemingly looking like the separation of the boys from the men of the Zambia premier league.

This is after the Ndola outfits beat visiting Nakambala Leoprads BY two gaols to nil in a week 21 fixture played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Zesco scored through Jackson Jesse Were in the 14th minute via a penalty after enterprising midfielder John Ching’andu was brought down in the box by Nakambala’s Ben Maleka.

Zesco’s win has pushed them to top of the table on 38 points, one better tha Napsa Stars with three games in hand while Nakambala remain rooted on position 14th with 23 points after 21 games.

The win also means that Zesco has dislodged Napsa Stars who have been on top of the log for some time, relegating them to second position on 37 points after they lost three goals to two to visiting Power Dynamos who are now third on 36 points with two games in hand.

This is in a game played at Lusaka’s woodlands stadium, which saw Simon Nkhata and Alex Mwamba scoring for Napsa stars while Alex Ng’onga, Benson Sakala and Godfrey Ngwenya scored for Power Dynamos.

At the same venue Mighty Mufulira Wanderers twice came from behind to draw two all against much improved City of Lusaka.

City opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through Nchimunya Masiwa and Edward Tembo in the 47th minute before RAHIM OSMAN netted a brace for Wanderers to end the match at two all.

In Nakonde, Juma Simbeye was a deference between Real Nakonde and Forest Rangers as the Border men beat Forest by a goal to nil to record the second win of the season.

Meanwhile, in Chilabombwe, Friday Sam’s 5th minute goal for Green Buffaloes was enough to silence Konkola Blades at home.

In Solwezi, Lumwana Radiants came from behind to end the game one all against Red Arrows scoring through Josphat Kasusu and in the 90th minute to cancel Charles Singwa’s 2nd minute goal.

At Nkana stadium in Kitwe, Nkana draw one all against visiting Nchanga Rangers with Dieugo Apanane scoring for Nkana while Benson Nzuma netted an equalizer for Nchanga.

Meanwhile, the week 21 FAZ/MTN super league fixtures saw two red cards with Power Dynamos Governda Simwala and Real Nakonde’s Wilson Muzoka were sent off for second bookable offences.

And on Monday defending champions ZANACO football club will take on Green Eagles at National Heroes stadium in a double header that will see Lusaka Dynamos also square it out with Nkwazi.

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE SCOREBOARD AFTER WEEK 21 ROUND OF MATCHES

Nkana 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Napsa 2-3 Power Dynamos