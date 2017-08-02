ZESCO UNITED SIGNS FOUR NEW PLAYERS

Zesco United Football club has beefed up their squad with the acquisition of four new players.

The four players are from Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

From Uganda, Zesco has acquired the services of striker Davis Kasirye joining the Ndola giants on a two-year-deal from DRC’s side Club Motema Pembe were he netted 13 goals last season.

Zambia’s CAF confederations cup envoys have further recruited Rwandan left winger Jean Claude Iranzi from MFK in Slovakia, goalkeeper Enock Sabumukwama and attacking midfielder Dieudonne Ntibahezwa both from Le Messenger de Ngozi in Burundi.

At Zesco, Kasirye will have to fight for playing time with established names like Kenya’s Jesse Were and Jackson Mwanza.

The players were unveiled to the Media today in Ndola by the club.