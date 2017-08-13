Zesco Utd opens two point lead

Zesco United Football club has opened a two-point lead on top of the FAZ/MTN Super league table with a one nil win over Nchanga Rangers away at Konkola Stadium.

The win for Zesco has pushed the Ndola side on top on 41 points, two better than second placed Lusaka Dynamos who have also beat Buildcon by two goals to one to move to second position on 39 points.

Zesco United scored their only important go through Jackson Mwanza in the 12th minute while Chris Mugalu scored twice to cancel 7th minute goal for Buildcon scored by Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

And Konkola Blades beat visiting City of Lusaka by a goal to nil scoring through Albert Ngosa in the 51st minute in a game played at Konkola Stadium.

Elsewhere, Forest Rangers whitewashed Kabwe Warriors by three goals to one in a week 22 fixtures played on Sunday afternoon at various stadia.