ZICA wants more development

The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants -ZICA- is concerned that the country’s positive economic developments have had a marginal impact on rural and urban poverty levels.

ZICA president Jason Kazilimani says the trickledown effect from positive macro-economic developments have not been obvious over the last two decades.

Mr. Kazilimani has however expressed happiness with Zambia’s economic performance and outlook as seen from the reduction in the inflation rate, appreciation of the Kwacha and monetary policy measures implemented by the Bank of Zambia.

And Mr. Kazilimani has appealed to banks to respond to government’s initiative of easing the monetary policy which has resulted in the reduction of the Monetary Policy Rate and Statutory Reserve Ratios.

He has further emphasised on the need to support the Small and Medium Enterprises-SMEs- in the country who are key in addressing the challenges of unemployment.

Addressing a quarterly media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Kazilimani also expressed concern on continued adverse findings in the Auditor General’s Reports.

He has appealed to government to take stern measures against erring officials and has also requested for names of ZICA members entangled in the misappropriation so that the institute can take disciplinary measures.

Meanwhile Mr. Kazilimani said ZICA will next week engage Minister of Finance Felix Mutati on its submissions regarding the 2018 National Budget.

And Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare Emerine Kabanshi says fighting poverty in rural areas remains key on government’s agenda.

Ms Kabanshi says this is being done by empowering women and girls through various schemes such as Girls’ Education and Women Empowerment and Livelihood- GEWEL- program.

She says this is why government is including over 2000 women on the GWEL program.

Ms Kabanshi says President Edgar Lungu has demonstrated true leadership and remains committed to the PF campaign promises by taking development to all the ten provinces in the country.

She said this when she handed over 103 bicycles and 8 motorbikes to Samfya community development district office in Samfya.

Meanwhile, Bangweulu Member of Parliament Antony Kasandwe said Samfya is receiving an equal share of development like any other district in the country.

The law maker said government is doing enough to meet the needs of the majority Zambians