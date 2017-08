The Zambia Medical Association has unveiled its new executive committee that was ushered into office following its annual general meeting held from July 28th to 29th 2017.

The new president for the Zambia Medical Association is Abidan Chansa and his vice is Samsom Chisele while Francis Mupeta is the General Secretary.

Outgoing President Aaron Mujajati announced this in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka.