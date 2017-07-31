ZNBC, CHINA TO SHARE CULTURE

ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza has called for culture exchange between China and Zambia.

Mr. Mwanza says this is because culture can enhance people’s lives.

The ZNBC Director General was speaking when a delegation from Beijing Television Dramas and Movies broadcasting and Top star visited ZNBC studios in Lusaka.

And Beijing Media Television dramas and movies broadcasting deputy director Wang Yefei said Television is important in cultural exchange.

Mr. Wang has appreciated the role that StarTimes is playing in Africa.