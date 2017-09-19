ZNBC studios rehab excites Govt

Government is happy with the progress made to renovate ZNBC Studio’s by Topstar ahead of the switch to digital migration on October 1, 2017.

Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama says he is impressed with the facelift of the studios in readiness of digital migration.

Mr Malama was speaking after touring ZNBC Studios that are under renovation in Lusaka.

And Mr Malama says the state of the art equipment being installed will ensure that there is a smooth transition from analogue to digital transmission.

He called on members of staff at ZNBC to also improve and ensure quality content for the viewers.

Meanwhile, Topstar has announce an inclusion of three bouquets on its decorder.

Topstar Sales Director Cliff Sichone said three bouquets, Nova, Basic and Classic are priced at 30 Kwacha , 59 Kwacha and 89 Kwacha respectively.

Mr Sichone said customers are expected to pay for bouquet on October 1, 2017 when the switch to digital starts.

He told journalists at a press briefing that the new bouquets are expected to fufill the reality of digital tv by bringing exclusive Zambian and International Channels.