ZNFU NOT SATISFIED WITH MAIZE PRICE

The Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU- says it is not satisfied with the 60 Kwacha per 50-kilogram bag of maize price set by the Food Reserve Agency -FRA.

ZNFU Media Liaison and Public Relations Manager, Calvin Kaleyi says the price is below the farmers’ production cost.

Mr. Kaleyi has disclosed that the union has since written to FRA to reconsider reviewing upwards the maize price.

Meanwhile, FRA public relations officer Daniel Msoka says the authorities have written back to ZNFU proposing a meeting over the matter.

Mr. Msoka said the outcome of the meeting will be communicated to all stakeholders.

He said this in a telephone interview with ZNBC news.