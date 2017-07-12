ZNFU PREDICTS MEALIE MEAL PRICE CUT

The Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU-on the Copperbelt has predicted a further fall in mealie meal prices in the country.

ZNFU Copperbelt Regional Manager Micheal Zulu has predicted that a 25-kilogram bag of breakfast mealie meal that is currently trading at between 60 and 67 kwacha in most Copperbelt towns might drop to between 55 to 58 kwacha.

Mr. Zulu has told Znbc News in Kitwe today that the drop in mealie meal prices is due to the maize bumper harvest that the country has experienced.

He has explained that the current drop in mealie meal prices is also due to market forces of demand as supply as most millers are now buying maize grain from farmers at lower prices.

The ZNFU Regional Manager is however worried that buyers are now exploiting farmers as a 50 kilogram bag of maize is now pegged at 60 kwacha in most Copper belt Towns.