ZNUT to combat gender violence in schools

The Zambia National Union of Teachers – ZNUT- has embarked on a programme to fight school related gender violence.

ZNUT General Secretary Newman Bubala says this is because School related gender violence is a serious problem.

Mr. Bubala says some early marriages in Zambia are caused by children failing to come out to air their views.

He says Government is spending huge amounts of money on construction of schools and that teachers through unions like ZNUT should take a lead by ensuring that children learn in a conducive environment.

Mr. Bubala was speaking at a workshop on School related gender based violence.

He added that their is need to Change the mind set of teachers and pupils on gender based violence.

And Mr. Bubala has warned that the union will not protect any teacher who will be involved in exam malpractices.

He said in view of end year examinations that will be starting soon, all teachers should work hard to protect the integrity of the examinations and the education system.