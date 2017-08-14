ZRA collects K7.19m

The Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA- has collected over 7-hundred and 19 million kwacha from tax amnesty programme since it was launched in April this year.

ZRA Commissioner-General, Kingsley Chanda says income tax and Value Added Tax-VAT- account for 72 per cent of the collected funds under the tax amnesty.

Mr. Chanda told Journalists at a briefing in Lusaka today that more than 8-hundred and 48-thousand tax amnesty applications were made within the first 1-hundred days of the amnesty, of which more than 6-hundred and 17-thousand were fully processed.

And Mr. Chanda says he is optimistic that large scale tax payers will come on board.

He has thanked government for extending the tax amnesty to August 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda disclosed that ZRA has refunded about 4-billion kwacha in VAT refunds in the period January to July this year.

He said of the total amount refunded, 76 percent was made to the mining companies while the other was to other sectors of the economy.

However, Mr. Chanda revealed that the vigilant ZRA audit team has discovered some fraudulent tax refund claims.

He said some tax payers could have been paid on fake documents, warning that a forensic audit will soon be instituted.