ZRA pounces on DMPL

The Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA- has pounced on Daily Meat Products Limited for smuggling goods worth over 1 point 2 million kwacha in unpaid duty and taxes.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says the company has been undervaluing and falsifying invoices to facilitate smuggling contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Sikalinda says the authority launched an investigation for the period January 2015 to November this year to ascertain the correctness of their valuations and declarations to the authority.

He says the findings of the investigations prove that imports under this company were grossly undervalued.

Mr. Sikalinda says the illegality is believed to have been perpetrated by the logistics consultant, clearing agent, accountant and runner as they were the ones entrusted with the responsibility of handling the imports

He has also disclosed that further analysis is being done on other companies that could have imported on behalf of daily meat products limited.

Mr. Sikalinda has warned that ZRA will not hesitate to prosecute or file in for liquidation companies that fail to pay the assessed taxes and fines.