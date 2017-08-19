ZRA Seizes Smuggled Goods

The Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA has seized assorted smuggled goods valued at over five hundred thousand kwacha and seven motor vehicles used in the clandestine act at Katima Mulilo border post in Sesheke.

ZRA Corporate Affairs Manager Topsy Sikalinda who has confirmed the development says over four hundred and twenty-three thousand kwacha would have been lost in duties and taxes.

Among the seized goods at the border with Namibia are two thousand five hundred and ninety cases of assorted liquor valued at one hundred and ninety-nine thousand kwacha.

The vehicles which were used in the smuggling, five lorries and two Regius mini-buses have also been seized and together with the other goods will be forfeited to the state.

Mr. Sikalinda who inspected the goods in the company of other senior ZRA officers at Katima Mulilo Border Post and Livingstone ZRA Port office said the smuggled goods were hidden in improvised compartments in the lorries and were discovered using the scanne

.

He said cases of smuggling are rampant at Katima Mulilo, the busiest border post in Western Province but warned that ZRA is equal to the task to end the scourge.