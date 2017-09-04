ZRA working to improve service

The Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA- says it is working towards putting up measures that will ease access of its services for people who are in places that lack ZRA presence.

ZRA Direct Tax Director Joseph Nonde says the institution is partnering with various service providers such as mobile phone providers to facilitate access to ZRA information and Tax payments.

Mr. Nonde says in addition to the partnership, road shows will be promoted in far-flung areas.

He says construction of offices is being done in some Districts but the financial capacity incapacitates the institution to reach every part of the country.

Mr. Nonde was speaking on ZNBC’s National Watch TV programme.