ZUMA SURVIVES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has survived an eighth vote of no confidence – despite the ballot being held in secret.

Opposition parties had hoped the secret vote would mean MPs from the governing African National Congress (ANC) might side with them against the president.

But the motion, called amid repeated allegations of corruption, was defeated by 198 votes to 177.

This news was greeted with cheers and singing by ANC MPs.

The opposition had hoped ANC MPs might vote against their leader if the ballot was secret.

In order for the no-confidence motion to pass, at least 50 out of the ANC’s 249 MPs would have had to vote against the president.BBC